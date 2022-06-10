NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received a landfill update, noting the manager’s impending retirement, and also met in executive on a transportation network matter during their Thursday session.
Brad Young of the county landfill — which serves as a transfer station to other facilities, primarily to Defiance County — reported that 164.8 tons of waste was taken in during May along with 237.7 tons of tires, a record amount.
With its tire shredder, the landfill has been providing this service to numerous northwest Ohio counties. Tires are accepted for a fee, shredded and then given away at no charge.
Some 479 tons of shredded tires were taken away in May, on top of the 853.5 tons taken from the landfill in April.
Defiance County has been a recent recipient of large amounts of shredded tires for a project on Power Dam Road, just north of the Paulding County line. The material is being used to raise stretches of the road by five feet to prevent future flooding.
The landfill also reported that 300 volunteers helped clean up litter on 150 miles of roads in Henry County, collecting 1.3 tons.
Too, the monthly report issued to commissioners noted the planned retirement of the county’s solid waste manager, Mike Imbrock, on June 30 after 28 years.
Imbrock thanked “the public and fellow workers for all their support during his 28 years. He wishes everyone luck in the future.”
The landfill is open to the public Monday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturdays, but closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays for tire processing.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss an employee hiring for the Henry County Transportation Network, but took no action. Former Director Brad Booth recently resigned while a related investigation is underway.
• held a public viewing for a county-owned home at 930 E. Riverview Ave. A public auction for this property is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday.
• passed a resolution making 2022 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution for Commissioner Glenn Miller to sign an amendment on Ohio Department of Youth Services programs for Henry County’s family court.
• passed a resolution extending a subgrant agreement between the Henry County Job and Family Services office and the Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc., for two years. The extension will be effective July 1.
