NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received a request from the county's humane society for sizable financial assistance during their meeting Tuesday.
They also entertained an inquiry concerning preparations for the nation's 250th birthday in 2026 (see below).
Commissioners met with Daphne Cole of the Henry County Humane Society, 1136 Independence Drive, Napoleon, for a general update on the humane society's facilities and request for financial assistance.
She said better air circulation is needed for the health of the staff and animals in the humane society shelter while roof repairs and new siding are proposed as well.
According to Cole, proposed capital improvements will cost $156,170, and she requested commissioners' help for this amount.
Commissioner Bob Hastedt said his colleagues don't usually act on such requests immediately, but will take Cole's proposal under consideration.
As the City of Defiance is doing, Cole also said her organization also is considering the possibility of a trap and release program that would aim to keep the feral cat population in check. With such a program, cats would be trapped, taken to a location to be spayed and neutered, then returned to their environment.
Cole said she would like to involve volunteers for this program from all of Henry County's communities.
Too, she informed commissioners that her organization wants to hire a professional planner to help organize the humane society's shelter space. With 6,000 square-feet, Cole said the shelter has plenty of space, but it is not well organized.
Fundraisers and donations are an integral part of the humane society's operations, and the organization is about to receive help from Worthington Industries, Delta. The company has selected the humane society for a project, according to Cole.
Additionally, Cole updated commissioners on upcoming plans for a number of fundraising activities, including an Easter event on April 1 and a possible fundraiser in May, among others.
She said the humane society's big fundraiser (Fur Ball) earned $17,000 which was $2,500 more than what was brought in at the last such event.
Earlier Tuesday, Brian Tilse of the Henry County Historical Society asked commissioners for permission to begin planning events for the country's 250th birthday observations in 2026 on behalf of an alliance of eight groups within the county. Commissioners were receptive to the idea.
He envisioned events beginning at the Henry County Fair in 2025 and continuing until July 4, 2026, when the 250th anniversary (semiquicentennial) of the country's founding — with the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 — will be celebrated.
He said his group would like to have events each month and involve every Henry County community.
So far, he said no plans have been made as the group opted to receive commissioners' permission first. Although 2026 is more than three years away, Tilse's group would like to get a good jump on things.
Moving to another matter, commissioners met with officials from Technicon Design Group to discuss interior improvements to the county courthouse in Napoleon.
New carpeting and paint are among the upgrades being planned.
A federal grant has been awarded to Henry County for this work project through U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta's office, according to EMA Director Tracy Busch who also manages larger projects for the county.
He informed The Crescent-News that he was told the Save America's Treasures grant totals $750,000. The funding requires a 50% match from the county.
Commissioner Glenn Miller expressed surprise that the county received the grant.
"We didn't see this coming," he said, noting that funds have been appropriated. "... The money is there."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution awarding a contract for the purchase of concrete box culverts to Mack Industries, Bowling Green, for use by the county highway department. The cost is $404,152.95.
• approved a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss the hiring of a public employee, but took no action.
• attended a four-county joint board meeting of commissioners.
