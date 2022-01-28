NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an annual report from the county's engineer for 2021 that also provides a glimpse of more than $2.2 million in planned road and bridge work this year.
According to Engineer Tim Schumm, eight road construction and/or resurfacing projects on county roads — estimated pricetag $1.4 million — are scheduled in 2022. They include paving on:
• Road J, between roads 15 and 16. The road will be widened to 16 feet prior to resurfacing.
• Road 14, between roads M and Z.
• Road 17D, between County Road 424 and Road L.
• Road 12, between roads K and O.
• Road S, between roads 10 and 13.
• Road Z, between roads M3 and 14.
• Road M3, between roads Z and 14.
• Road 18, between roads F and 18.
Additionally, Schumm's office plans to spend about $275,000 this year to apply a chip/seal treatment to county roads in which a layer of crushed stone is placed over liquid asphalt to create a new surface and extend pavement life. This is cheaper than road resurfacing.
And 11 miles of County Road 424 are scheduled for crack sealing — another technique to extend pavement life — at a cost of approximately $50,000.
Meanwhile, the county is planning to replace a bridge on County Road K, just east of Ohio 108 in Monroe Township at an estimated cost of $400,000 while six smaller bridge projects are scheduled as well.
The smaller structures that will be replaced by county highway workers are located on:
• Road 20, just north of Road U in Ridgeville Township.
• Road U, west of Road 12 in Liberty Township.
• Road L1, west of Road 17D in Flatrock Township.
• Road 12, south of Road Y in Marion Township.
• Road 5, at Road F in Bartlow Township. Two culverts will be replaced there simultaneously.
• Road D, just west of Road 1 in Bartlow Township.
Schumm noted that state gas taxes and license fees will cover the cost of the above projects.
He described the 2021 construction season as "challenging mainly due to wet weather and health issues," but complimented his staff and the county highway department for being "up to the challenge."
The biggest project was the completion of the Liberty Bridge over the Maumee River in Napoleon connecting Ohio 110 and Riverview Avenue. This project — "the culmination of over 20 years of planning, according to Schumm — was handled primarily by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Some 14.1 miles of county roads were paved last year, Schumm's report noted. This included 12.6 miles that were resurfaced and 1.5 miles which were widened.
Another 26 miles received chip/seal treatment while eight bridges or culverts were replaced in Henry County in 2021, six of them by county employees, according to Schumm's report.
Also included in the annual document was a critique of the 295 bridges in Henry County maintained by the county engineer's office.
This showed that 150 bridges (51%) are in "good" condition while 136 (46%) are considered fair, five (2%) are classified as "poor" and four (1%) are in "critical" condition.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving 2022 Henry County transportation facility funding.
• approved a resolution authorizing a brownfield agreement with the firm Tetra Tech, Cincinnati. The company will manage projects concerning the clean up of "brownfields" — abandoned factory or business sites with potential environmental hazards — with $1 million provided by the state government.
