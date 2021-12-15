NAPOLEON — Two officials from the Ability Center of Greater Toledo informed Henry County commissioners here Tuesday that the nonprofit organization hopes to expand services to rural areas.
Ash Lemons, associate director, and Angie Burton, the agency's rural office coordinator, discussed the possibility during commissioners regular meeting Tuesday morning.
Lemons and Burton made a similar presentation to Defiance County commissioners on Nov. 29.
"We are planning to do more in the rural counties," said Lemons, who grew up in Defiance County. "We're very interested in doing more in the rural areas."
Relying on federal grants, the agency primarily serves persons with disabilities 60 years and older in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Williams and Wood counties, and works closely with the Area Office on Aging. But Lemons said the agency serves all age groups.
He noted that "nothing is prohibiting us from serving counties south of us in time." And he said the center is "looking at Napoleon as an opportunity area to locate," calling the town "a good centralized location for the service area we serve."
Lemons explained that the Ability Center's new executive director — Stuart James, who was appointed to the position in September — is interested in serving rural areas better.
He added that the Ability Center provided 114 services to 38 Henry County residents last year.
Therapy dogs are one of the agency's services for all ages of the population. According to Lemons, the center breeds and trains its own dogs for placement throughout the service area while Napoleon Area Schools is on the wait list for one.
Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Henry County Treasurer Diana Wachtman and Ryan Nelson, consultant with Redtree Investment Group, Cincinnati, to discuss a new investment policy for the county.
Nelson told commissioners that the policy has been in place since 1996.
"It's due to be dusted off for a revision," he said.
Wachtman noted that an assistant prosecutor in the Henry County prosecutor's office — the statutory legal representative for commissioners — has reviewed the new policy.
Commissioner Glenn Miller urged that all county investments be made at Henry County financial institutions. Nelson said this is the practice — if possible — in neighboring counties as well.
Commissioners approved a related resolution Tuesday for the new investment policy.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a 3% raise in 2022 for county employees under the commissioners' jurisdiction.
• attended the annual solid waste district meeting and a litter recycling meeting.
• approved a resolution amending the target of opportunity program grant.
• passed a resolution approving the county's emergency operations plan.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
• approved a resolution concerning technical assistance from Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.