NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners cleaned up a lingering property transaction Tuesday morning for construction of Napoleon's new Maumee River bridge, which is well underway.
During their regular Tuesday session, commissioners met with Katie Nelson — a Henry County assistant prosecutor — to discuss a settlement on property that was taken for the bridge. She said a mediation effort was concluded successfully last week in the midst of a related court case in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
She told commissioners that a report of mediation will be filed with court stating "that it's a full resolution settling all matters at issue."
According to Nelson, a figure of $90,000 has been agreed for 0.7859 acre at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive where the bridge is being constructed and a traffic roundabout is planned in the future. The property in question is located between Riverview Avenue and the river.
Much of the bridge's north end there has been completed, while work is continuing on the south side, which will connect to Ohio 110 with a roundabout that was completed last year. The bridge is expected to open in 2022.
"This has drug on and drug on," Commissioner Glenn Miller told Nelson during Tuesday's meeting. "It's nice to be able to check that one off."
Commissioners will consider a resolution formally approving the settlement at a future date.
The settlement will allow a pending related lawsuit filed by commissioners in November 2018 in Henry County Common Pleas Court to be terminated. The lawsuit named Todd Rettig, custodian for Kyle D. Rettig; Paula Rettig; the Ohio Department of Taxation; and the Henry County treasurer's office (due to tax issues).
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved the appointment of Gary Cody to the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a four-year term that began on Jan. 1.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters and pending litigation.
