NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a health insurance rate increase for employees and discussed leaking water lines in McClure during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners passed a resolution raising rates in 2022 for all tiers of county employees by 9.25%, but "employee only" premiums will be raised differently — from $20 to $25 per month.
According to Commissioner Jeff Mires, the increases represent the figure passed down from Northern Buckeye Health Plan, the insurance consortium to which the county belongs.
Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Tim Phillips of the Northwest Water and Sewer District, Bowling Green, to discuss water line leaks in McClure.
Phillips noted that several lines have major leaks, thus requiring a replacement project to be bid out later this month. The estimated cost is $320,000.
This cost will be covered by the Northwest Water and Sewer District which provides water service to McClure and will be adding Liberty Center in the future.
Too, Phillips informed commissioners that a new water line to be installed will emanate from Weston while repairs are planned to McClure's water tower.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing $348.56 to be transferred for the Henry County Job and Family Services' kinship caregiver services.
• held a Zoom meeting with Doug Kaple and Stacy Wolfe of the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to discuss agency rates and options. Commissioners indicated that they would like to maintain the group retro option.
