NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids for the replacement of a home-delivered meal vehicle for the county senior center during their Tuesday meeting here.
Two bids were received — one from Snyder Chevrolet, 524 N. Perry St., Napoleon, $46,424; and the other from Snyder Buick Cadillac, 1421 N. Scott St., $46,924.
Commissioners will review the bids and award a contract at a later date.
The bids have two components — a pickup truck and a refrigeration/heating unit. In this case, the pickup is a Chevrolet Colorado.
Funding for the purchase will be covered by a state-provided community development block (CDBG) grant and the senior center.
According to Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which will administer the grant funds, this is part of the county’s regular two-year $150,000 CDBG grant allocation that also will help cover senior center meals. With the above vehicle purchase figured in, the CDBG grant will account for $75,500 while senior center funds will provide $71,800.
The senior center has eight home-delivery vehicles to bring meals to the county’s senior centers, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Commissioners also had planned to handle a couple of other matters Tuesday, but these were rescheduled for their meeting today.
This included a landfill update from Mike Imbrock, the county’s solid waste coordinator, as well as passage of a resolution concerning a contract with Mizsak, Feinberg, Phillips, Bruckman & Wade — located in Bedford, a Cleveland suburb.
The company will help commissioners seek grant funds for further courthouse work beyond the ongoing refurbishment of the Lady Justice statute atop the building.
According to Miller, the agreement has been reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office, but he wanted more time to read over the contract.
Contract terms include a $2,500 retainage fee, plus a fee of $50 per hour not to exceed 30 hours “without our prior approval,” according to Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.