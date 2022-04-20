NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here opened bids during their Tuesday session on a project at the county's senior center.

A representative of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) was on hand to open bids on a project that would bring pickleball courts to the senior center on Rohrs Street in Napoleon.

MVPO is involved in the project because the funding will be provided by a coronavirus community development block grant (CDBG) that the Defiance-based organization is administering for Henry County.

Bids were received from:

• Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $131,156; alternate bid for lighting, $16,400.

• Geddis Paving & Excavating, Inc., Toledo, $115,107; alternate bid for lighting $17,227.

The CDBG totals $122,700 with $90,000 going for two pickleball courts and $32,700 for such things as miscellaneous outdoor games, handicap seating and picnic tables. The senior center, which also plans to add raised gardens, is adding $5,000 of its own money.

Commissioners approved a resolution tabling the bids until their meeting on Thursday morning.

Pickleball is a sport with similarities to badminton, tennis and ping-pong played on a marked court with a tennis-like net, paddles and a plastic ball that is batted back and forth.

In other business Tuesday, commissioners met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee, but took no action.

