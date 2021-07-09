NAPOLEON — Numerous roads in Henry County are slated for improvement and/or resurfacing following a bid opening during county commissioners meeting here Thursday.
Commissioners also were informed of a possible accelerated opening date for Napoleon's new Maumee River bridge (see related story).
Greken Paving Inc., Napoleon, offered the only bids on two county projects — widening and paving six county and/or township roads — and resurfacing eight others.
The widening contract estimate was $607,295 while Gerken's bid was $651,358.60.
The surfacing contract estimate was $350,000 with Gerken offering a bid of $337,211.75.
State Issue 2 money will help fund the projects.
Commissioners tabled contract awards on each project until their meeting on Tuesday.
According to Schumm, the list of roads to be widened includes:
• Damascus Township Road 5A, between roads N and M.
• Freedom Township Road T, between Ohio 108 and County Road 15.
• County Road U, between Ohio 109 and County Road 8.
• County Road 19, between roads B and C.
• Haley Street in McClure, between Henry and Summit streets.
• Henry Street in McClure, between Haley Street and Ohio 65.
The list of roads to be resurfaced includes:
• Liberty Township Road 11, between roads S and T.
• Liberty Township Road 11, between roads V and W.
• Washington Township Road 6C, between roads U and T.
• Washington Township Road U, between roads 1D and 2.
• Blaine Street in Hamler, between Ohio 109 and Third Street.
• Railroad Street in Hamler, between Marion and Main streets.
• Cleveland Street in Hamler, between Third and Fourth streets.
• Second Street in Hamler, between Hubbard and Cowen streets.
On another front, Schumm briefly discussed the status of the county highway garage building, saying the roof, siding and concrete floor repairs are needed improvements. He suggested planning for the work in next year's budget.
"It will be a decent amount of work that'll be needed out there," he said.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved separate resolutions allowing service contracts between the Henry County Job and Family Services agency and two organizations for services from July 1-June 30, 2022. One is with The Marsh Foundation (not to exceed $450,000) and the other is with The Community Teaching (not to exceed $200,000).
• passed a resolution approving budget adjustments.
