NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on 2022 road work during their Tuesday meeting and also discussed a project near Liberty Center.
Bids were received from Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, $1,244,676 and Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, $1,349,819 while the engineer's estimate was $1,380,375.
According to Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm, 14 miles of county roads will be resurfaced this year while another mile will be widened.
Commissioners will review the bids and consider approving a contract during their Thursday meeting.
Moving to another matter, commissioners met with Heather Cruz and Robert Carpenter of PathStone to discuss a proposed project at the migrant rest center near Liberty Center.
Cruz noted the need to replace a wellhouse pump for the center's water system, providing an estimated cost of $24,600.
Commissioner Glenn Miller expressed support for the project which may utilize community development block grant money.
Based in Bowling Green, PathStone provides such services as GED assistance and employment placement.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing a part-time clerk's position at the county landfill to go from part-time to full-time.
• approved a resolution authorizing an agreement between the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services and the Village Network, Mount Vernon, through June 30 at a cost not to exceed $35,000.
