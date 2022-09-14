NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids during their Tuesday meeting on radio equipment for two nearby counties as part of Homeland Security measures handled by county officials.
The county's EMA office, under the guidance of Nick Nye and Director Tracy Busch, takes care of Region 1 equipment purchases with Homeland Security grant funds.
Motorola, P & R Solutions, offered a bid of $87,421.46 for 14 radios in Fulton County and $124,887.80 for 20 radios in Williams County.
These figures far exceeded the engineer's estimates ($50,000 and $73,780, respectively).
Homeland Security grants totaling $123,000 can be used to help cover the cost, but with the above bid amounts local counties would have to cover the difference.
In a separate bid opening, Ramsey-Bliese Corp. offered a bid of $78,490 for Homeland Security generator projects, a bit above the engineer's estimate ($71,066).
The bids on both purchases were tabled by commissioners so they can determine how to proceed following further consultations.
Later, commissioners met with the county's IT administrator, Chris Badenhop, for an update.
He would like to initiate annual employee training on cyber security.
Another subject was public WiFi used by county employees with their laptops. He said these should be connected to a private network, not a public one. Badenhop suggested a portal for public WiFi.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution tabling an agreement with Palmer Conservation Consulting for Jace equipment. A five-year software maintenance agreement would cost $18,057.
• approved a resolution making county board adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss the hiring of a public employee.
