NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on regional Homeland Security grant projects during their Tuesday meeting.
One bid concerned the purchase of radios for first responders in Fulton and Williams counties, the other for a portable generator for Van Wert County.
The Henry County EMA office is handling the bidding on behalf of Region 1, which includes other local counties.
Bids for the portable radios to be used by Fulton and Williams counties were received from RayleCom Communications, LLC, 1966 Spruce St., Defiance, $120,098.88; and P & R, Oregon, $212,209.26.
The project’s estimated cost was $123,780.
Bids for the radios were tabled by commissioners until Tuesday morning.
For the portable generator project, Ramsay-Bliese Corp., Santa Rosa, Calif., offered a bid of $77,790 while a bid from Cummins ($96,817) was rejected because it was not sealed and did not have a bond attached, according to the commissioners office.
The generator’s estimated cost was $71,066.
Also Tuesday, commissioners held a public hearing on the requested vacation of a township road and alley for Ridgeville Township in Ridgeville Corners.
According to the commissioners’ office, the land is on Boyer Place and Perry Street, and includes 16 feet of alley.
The property was platted more than 100 years ago but never developed while the vacation is being requested to clean up the affected plats, the commissioners office indicated.
Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the vacation.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing 2022 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel, but took no action.
