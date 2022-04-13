NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here opened bids during their Tuesday meeting on a significant renovation to the county's highway department.
Located at 134 Bales Road on Napoleon's west side, the department's main building is scheduled for renovations and bigger doors along with foundation work and siding, roof and concrete replacements, according to Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm. A second building also is slated for new windows and a new door.
Schumm attended Tuesday's bid opening on the renovation work.
Base were were received from Rupp Rosebrock, Inc., Liberty Center, $1,017,059 and The Delventhal Company, Millbury, $1,066,000 while the engineer's estimate was $1,055,477.
Their "alternate" bids for work on the smaller building at the highway department were $65,848 and $88,100, respectively.
Commissioners passed a resolution tabling the award of a contract until a further meeting.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee, but took no action.
• met with Katie Baden of the county's family court to discuss transfers among budgeted items. Commissioners approved a resolution transferring funds within the budget.
• hosted the Four County Joint Board of commissioners meeting with their counterparts from Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties. Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt was elected board president while appointments also were made to the Four County Juvenile Detention Center board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.