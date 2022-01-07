NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on two matters during their meeting here Thursday, including the rental of county-owned farm land.
Nine bids were received for the cash rent of 204.9 acres next to the former Country View Haven county home on Road 15, just northwest of Napoleon. The home closed several years ago and was demolished while the ground where it stood was sold off, but the adjacent farm ground was retained by commissioners.
The highest bid received was $342 per acre — from Michael Beck Farms of Ridgeville Corners, which has a lease for the land now.
Commissioners did not make a decision on extending a new four-year lease for the land, but will take formal action on Thursday.
“We’ll have the lease prepared and ready to execute (on Thursday),” said Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Commissioners had taken sealed bids on the land, receiving nine proposals and allowing the five highest bidders to raise bids through an auction process. Only two — Cape Precision, Edgerton, and Michael Beck Farms — decided to participate in that extended process.
Beck then outbid Cape $342 to $340 per acre. Cape had offered the highest bid among the sealed proposals at $300 per acre before the auction took place.
Not all of the county-owned farmland near the former home will be rented, however. Henry County’s OSU Extension Office also plans to establish a new test plot area on approximately 20 acres that will be used in similar fashion to the Defiance Agricultural Research Association site on Ohio 15 near the Defiance County Airport.
The site should be up and running this spring, according to Miller.
Also Thursday, commissioners opened two bids for the purchase of aggregate stone — from Stoneco, Portage, and Custar Stone, Custar.
This contract will be awarded Tuesday and likely will go to both companies, Miller indicated.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners passed a resolution approving Commissioner Bob Hastedt as representative to Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission based in Defiance.
