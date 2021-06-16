NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on a demolition project in Deshler during their Tuesday meeting.
Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization was on hand for the bid opening because state-provided community development block grant money is involved. MVPO administers grants on behalf of local governmental entities.
Bids for the demolition of a dilapidated church at 202 E. Maple St. in Deshler were received from four contractors:
• Advanced Demolition, McComb, $20,000.
• D & R Demolition Group, Bowling Green, $23,675.
• Panning Excavating LLC, Deshler, $27,800.
• Salenbien Trucking, Dundee, Mich., $48,000.
The engineer's estimate was $30,000.
Commissioners tabled the bids until further action at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.