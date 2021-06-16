NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on a demolition project in Deshler during their Tuesday meeting.

Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization was on hand for the bid opening because state-provided community development block grant money is involved. MVPO administers grants on behalf of local governmental entities.

Bids for the demolition of a dilapidated church at 202 E. Maple St. in Deshler were received from four contractors:

• Advanced Demolition, McComb, $20,000.

• D & R Demolition Group, Bowling Green, $23,675.

• Panning Excavating LLC, Deshler, $27,800.

• Salenbien Trucking, Dundee, Mich., $48,000.

The engineer's estimate was $30,000.

Commissioners tabled the bids until further action at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

