NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids for an improvement project in Deshler during their Tuesday morning meeting here.
Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) was on hand to open bids on the paving of a parking lot at the village's 20-acre reservoir. MVPO will administer a community development block grant that will help fund the work.
The apparent low bidder was Morlock Asphalt Ltd., Portage, with a quote of $13,134. However, a technical paperwork issue could be an issue for the company's bid, Serna indicated.
Other bidders were: Ward Construction, Leipsic, $13,734; Geddis Paving and Excavating Inc., Toledo; $15,749; and Henry W. Bergman, Genoa, $15,930, which also has a potential technical issue, according to Serna.
The engineer's estimate was $14,490.
Commissioners tabled action on the matter until their March 4 meeting, as they will need a formal recommendation on the project from Deshler officials.
Serna also noted another grant-funded project on which he is working with Deshler officials — the demolition of the former Evangelical United Brethren church at Maple and East streets.
The old church, which is in poor shape, has "been abandoned for quite awhile," Deshler's community development director, Don Parsons told The Crescent-News Tuesday.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a contract with Lindsay Precast, Canal Fulton, for the purchase of concrete box culverts in the amount of $185,354.
• approved an agreement between the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the village of Holgate for law enforcement coverage. The contract is not to exceed 30 hours each week at a cost of $31 per hour.
• approved appointments to the county's planning commission and flood appeals board.
• discussed outstanding lease issues concerning the former Country View Haven property with the county's assistant prosecutor, Michael Cavanaugh. Later, commissioners met in executive session with Cavanaugh to discuss a lease.
