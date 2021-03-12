NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on 2021 pavement resurfacing projects during their regular meeting here Thursday.
Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm was on hand to open the only bid received — from Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, at $1,214,386. This was a bit below the engineer's estimate ($1,308,000).
According to Schumm, the amount to be spent is approximately $500,000 more than what was being expended on resurfacing projects before the state's gas tax increase in 2019. This provided local governments with additional funds for road and bridge projects.
The county is planning to repave the following roads under this contract:
• County Road 14, between Ohio 281 and County Road M.
• County Road 7, between U.S. 6 and County Road M.
• County Road 16C, between the Holgate corporation limit and County Road 17.
• County Road 17, between County Road 16C and County Road B.
• County Road 16A, between County Road 16C and County Road Y.
• County Road H, between County Road 18 and Road 19.
The contract also will include replacing asphalt behind the county offices on Oakwood Avenue.
Commissioners tabled the bid until their meeting Tuesday.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners passed a resolution approving a contract with a Cleveland area firm (Mizsak, Feinberg, Phillips, Bruckman & Wade of Bedford) to help them locate grant funds for continued courthouse improvements.
The company will help commissioners seek grant funds for further work beyond the ongoing refurbishment of the Lady Justice statute atop the courthouse.
Contract terms include a $2,500 retainage fee, plus a fee of $50 per hour not to exceed 30 hours "without our prior approval," according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Commissioners also met with Mike Imbrock, the county's solid waste coordinator, for his monthly update.
He noted that Henry County's transfer station took in 70.5 tons of solid waste in February as well as 38.8 tons of tires.
Imbrock informed commissioners that registration for the county's 24th annual litter roundup — scheduled in April — has begun. Persons interested in picking up litter along the county's 800 miles of roadway can call 419-256-7343 or email solidwaste@henrycountyohio.com to register.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller to discuss farmers markets. Commissioners authorized use of the county's Oakwood Plaza parking lot for 2021.
• approved a resolution making appointments to the District 5 Integrating Committee for a three-year period (March 29-March 28, 2024).
