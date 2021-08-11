NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a bid opening for two road-related matters during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners opened bids with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm on a single contract for two projects — widening Napoleon Township Road R, between roads 18 and 19, and making pavement repairs to Napoleon Township Road N, between roads 16B and County Road 424.
Only one bid was received, with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, offering a quote of $207,254.90. This was a bit under the engineer's estimate of $215,860.
Commissioners tabled formal approval of the bid until their regular meeting Thursday morning.
According to Schumm, Road R will be widened in the aforementioned one-mile stretch from 14 feet to 16 feet with asphalt.
He said the reason for the project — which he said likely would occur in September — is to allow cars more room to pass.
"We've got some older narrower roads," he said. "We always try to get to at least 16 feet."
Township money will be used for both of the above projects, according to Schumm.
In another matter, commissioners met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, for an update.
Weller provided commissioners with a quote for new lighting at the Hahn Center in downtown Napoleon, but officials decided that an update was not needed for now.
Weller noted the need to replace some sidewalks in 2022.
Also Tuesday, commissioners passed a resolution approving a service agreement between Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Ohio, Inc. and Henry County job and Family Services.
The agreement runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022, and the amount is not to exceed $100,000.
