NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Thursday, handling numerous agenda items.
The board of commissioners approved an agreement between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the village of Holgate at $31 an hour for 30 hours per week for patrol. This is an increase from $30 an hour.
Commissioners also approved an agreement for emergency services between LEPC, EMA and commissioners for 2020 at a cost of $13,000. Also okayed was the transfer of funds from the public assistance fund to the Public Children Services Agency fund in the amount of $398.37 for PRC, as well as the transfer of funds for KPIP in the amount of $2,965.63.
In other business, the commissioners approved budget adjustments and then and now certificates, and discussed interior renovations at the CIC office and indigent defense, including a change of rates starting Feb. 1.
The next special meeting, set for today, includes a discussion on the county’s bicentennial. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a four-county joint meeting at the commissioners’ office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.