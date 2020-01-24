NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Thursday, handling numerous agenda items.

The board of commissioners approved an agreement between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the village of Holgate at $31 an hour for 30 hours per week for patrol. This is an increase from $30 an hour.

Commissioners also approved an agreement for emergency services between LEPC, EMA and commissioners for 2020 at a cost of $13,000. Also okayed was the transfer of funds from the public assistance fund to the Public Children Services Agency fund in the amount of $398.37 for PRC, as well as the transfer of funds for KPIP in the amount of $2,965.63.

In other business, the commissioners approved budget adjustments and then and now certificates, and discussed interior renovations at the CIC office and indigent defense, including a change of rates starting Feb. 1.

The next special meeting, set for today, includes a discussion on the county’s bicentennial. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a four-county joint meeting at the commissioners’ office.

