NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a resolution during their Tuesday meeting that will allow placement of a renewal levy for health services on the November ballot.
The 1.2-mill, five-year levy for the county's health department must be filed with the county's board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 to make the Nov. 2 ballot.
Used for the department's general operating expenses, the levy last passed in November 2016 with approximately 61% support from the county's voters.
Also Tuesday, council approved two resolutions awarding paving contracts to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for road work.
The first totals $607,295 for widening of the following roads:
• Damascus Township Road 5A, between roads N and M.
• Freedom Township Road T, between Ohio 108 and County Road 15.
• County Road U, between Ohio 109 and County Road 8.
• County Road 19, between roads B and C.
• Haley Street in McClure, between Henry and Summit streets.
• Henry Street in McClure, between Haley Street and Ohio 65.
The engineer's estimate for this work was $676,295.
The second contract totals $337,211 to resurface the following roads:
• Liberty Township Road 11, between roads S and T.
• Liberty Township Road 11, between roads V and W.
• Washington Township Road 6C, between roads U and T.
• Washington Township Road U, between roads 1D and 2.
• Blaine Street in Hamler, between Ohio 109 and Third Street.
• Railroad Street in Hamler, between Marion and Main streets.
• Cleveland Street in Hamler, between Third and Fourth streets.
• Second Street in Hamler, between Hubbard and Cowen streets.
The engineer's estimate for this work was $350,000.
State Issue 2 money will help fund both of the above contracts, which are separate from the county's larger resurfacing program.
Commissioners awarded a $1.2 million contract to Gerken Paving earlier this year to pave six roads and replace asphalt behind county offices on Oakwood Avenue in Napoleon.In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• received a landfill update from the county's solid waste coordinator, Mike Imbrock.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
