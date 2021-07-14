Carousel - Ballot box
NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a resolution during their Tuesday meeting that will allow placement of a renewal levy for health services on the November ballot.

The 1.2-mill, five-year levy for the county's health department must be filed with the county's board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 to make the Nov. 2 ballot.

Used for the department's general operating expenses, the levy last passed in November 2016 with approximately 61% support from the county's voters.

Also Tuesday, council approved two resolutions awarding paving contracts to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for road work.

The first totals $607,295 for widening of the following roads:

• Damascus Township Road 5A, between roads N and M.

• Freedom Township Road T, between Ohio 108 and County Road 15.

• County Road U, between Ohio 109 and County Road 8.

• County Road 19, between roads B and C.

• Haley Street in McClure, between Henry and Summit streets.

• Henry Street in McClure, between Haley Street and Ohio 65.

The engineer's estimate for this work was $676,295.

The second contract totals $337,211 to resurface the following roads:

• Liberty Township Road 11, between roads S and T.

• Liberty Township Road 11, between roads V and W.

• Washington Township Road 6C, between roads U and T.

• Washington Township Road U, between roads 1D and 2.

• Blaine Street in Hamler, between Ohio 109 and Third Street.

• Railroad Street in Hamler, between Marion and Main streets.

• Cleveland Street in Hamler, between Third and Fourth streets.

• Second Street in Hamler, between Hubbard and Cowen streets.

The engineer's estimate for this work was $350,000.

State Issue 2 money will help fund both of the above contracts, which are separate from the county's larger resurfacing program.

Commissioners awarded a $1.2 million contract to Gerken Paving earlier this year to pave six roads and replace asphalt behind county offices on Oakwood Avenue in Napoleon.

In other business Tuesday, commissioners:

• received a landfill update from the county's solid waste coordinator, Mike Imbrock.

• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.

