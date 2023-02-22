NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a contract for this year's road resurfacing program during their meeting Tuesday and also held the first of two public hearings on a proposed tire rate increase at the county landfill.
As the only bidder, Gerken Paving, Napoleon, was awarded on a bid of $1,927,745.75, slightly less than the engineer’s estimate of $1,978,385.
The contract will cover 16 miles of roads planned for resurfacing this year.
Scheduled for repaving this year:
• Road 10A, between Road Y and Ohio 18 (4.4 miles).
• Road 7, between roads D and G (3 miles).
• Road Z, between roads 17 and 15 (2 miles).
• Road Z, between roads 18 and 17C (0.8 mile).
• Road 12, between roads K and Ohio 18 (4 miles).
• Road L, between roads 1 and 2 (1 mile).
• Road L, between roads 14 and Ohio 108 (0.8 mile).
Also Tuesday, commissioners held the first of two public hearings on a proposal to raise tire disposal rates at the county landfill on Township Road 11 near Malinta.
The change also will include varying rates for tires received within Henry County and those taken in from outside the county.
A second hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday during commissioners' regular session.
Thereafter, commissioners can decide if they will raise the rates.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the county landfill on Canal Road near Defiance, said he would recommend a tire rate charge increase as well if Henry County commissioners raise rates at their facility. This would be requested of Defiance County commissioners.
Henry County's landfill serves only as a transfer station as it has been closed for burial of waste. But it does possess a tire shredder which processes tires from many surrounding counties, including Defiance, and gives away the product.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• held separate executive sessions on compensation of personnel, a complaint against a public employee and economic development.
