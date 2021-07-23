NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners want more time to determine whether they will place a renewal on the November ballot for the county's developmental disabilities (DD) board.
The fate of HOPE Services' 1.5-mill, five-year renewal received attention at commissioners' meeting Thursday for the second time in a week. Commissioners also announced a $250,000 contribution to the Henry County Ag Improvement Association (see related story).
While HOPE Services' carryover stands at a whopping $11 million, agency officials are reluctant to forgo asking commissioners to place the renewal on the ballot this year.
At a meeting last week, HOPE Services Superintendent Steve Tucker noted the difficulty of approving new levies (which may be necessary at some future point if officials bring the 1.5-mill levy back for voter approval.)
The present five-year levy is set to expire at year's end. HOPE Services also has a 2-mill, five-year levy that will be up for renewal in 2023 as well as a continuing 2.7-mill levy.
Tucker noted Thursday that while the short-term looks good financially, he is worried about the 2023-24 school year.
One option, noted Henry County's DD board president, Kent Beilharz, is reducing the levy's rate of collection further as it was dropped down this year already.
"We need to sit down as a board and decide what is a good and proper carryover," he told commissioners.
But Commissioner Bob Hastedt cautioned that a strong carryover could cause voters to reject a renewal levy and Commissioner Glenn Miller told HOPE officials that "right now you're at 2 1/2 years operating, so if your expenses even increased by 10%, 20% you're still looking at at least two years of operating cash sitting there."
Another ballot option is placing a renewal levy before voters with a decrease in millage, according to Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer who attended Thursday's meeting.
Although commissioners did not seem to support placement of a renewal levy on the ballot due to HOPE's healthy financial situation, they did not make a formal decision Thursday.
Miller told The Crescent-News that a decision likely will be made at their meeting next Thursday.
The deadline to file ballot issues for the November ballot is 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
During an interview Thursday, Miller complimented HOPE Services and the DD board that oversees it for keeping expenses in check. This has helped the agency build the carryover.
"As far as containing expenses they're doing a wonderful job," said Miller.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm who mentioned the Ohio Department of Transportation's plan to hold a ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony for the new Maumee River bridge in Napoleon. According to ODOT, a late-August opening is possible.
• received an update from Carolyn Badenhop of Henry County's OSU Extension Office on the supplementation nutrition assistance program (SNAP).
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement for services between the Henry County Transportation Network and Henry County Hospital from June 1-May 31, 2022.
• approved a resolution authorizing a lease purchase agreement for a John Deere 50G compact excavator to be used by the county's solid waste office. The cost is $103,701.46.
