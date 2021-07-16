NAPOLEON — Henry County's HOPE Services levy is up for renewal this year, but officials have some decisions to make about placing it before voters again due to the agency's favorable financial situation.
The board's 1.5-mill, five-year levy was narrowly approved by county voters in 2016, but HOPE Services Superintendent Stephen Tucker presented a financial outlook that leaves the need for immediate renewal — at least at the current rate — in question.
He noted that the agency's carryover is at "200%," with additional Medicaid funds helping increase the amount. This equates to a $13 million carryover, according to the commissioners office.
Tucker said the levy's rate of collections was reduced last year.
"We could reduce it further," he commented.
The county's Developmental Disabilities board already has recommended placing the levy on the ballot, but Commissioner Bob Hastedt suggested forgoing that move for now.
With the levy set to expire at year's end, this option would mean any additional levy attempt would be considered new taxation.
"It's always harder to pass a new levy than one that's already there," cautioned Tucker.
He noted that the levy brings in about $625,000 annually. Without this money, he told commissioners, HOPE Services' carryover likely would reach zero in 2026 or 2027.
Tucker acknowledged the county's dilemma, saying "I know the concerns. We are not in the business to hoard money."
Commissioners tabled discussion until 9:45 a.m. next Thursday. They plan to ask Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer to attend.
The deadline to file the issue with the county's board of elections is 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with officials from W.R. Meyers Co. to discuss the need for additional courthouse repairs to address roof leaks. Company owner William Meyers detailed the additional work needed.
Company officials did not offer a dollar amount for the extra work, but will provide that information to commissioners in the future.
The company has refurbished the "Lady Justice" statute atop the county courthouse and plans to restore her to the position next month.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed separate resolutions allowing agreements for the Ohio 281 EMT tower with Vertiv for battery service ($2,952) and with Gem for reoccurring costs ($900).
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
• passed a resolution allowing out-of-county travel in August.
• toured the Village of Liberty Center and had lunch there.
