Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Tuesday meeting, passing three routine resolutions.

These approve an agreement between the Henry County Job and Family Services and Ohio MHAS Young Star Academy not to exceed $100,000; final payment of $90,994.55 to R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance, for Henry County bridge project T-15.80; and the naming of Commissioner Glenn Miller and Commissioner Bob Hastedt as representative and alternate, respectively, for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio meeting in 2020.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments