• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, approving two resolutions and receiving a workers compensation update.
One resolution awards a contract to Asphalt Materials, Oregon, at $1.50 per gallon for pickup and $1.60 per gallon for delivered; a second resolution okays a three-year participation agreement with the County Risk Sharing Authority, which handles county liability insurance.
Commissioners also received a workers compensation update from Kelly Lowry and Renee Monday.
