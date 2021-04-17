• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, approving two resolutions and receiving a workers compensation update.

One resolution awards a contract to Asphalt Materials, Oregon, at $1.50 per gallon for pickup and $1.60 per gallon for delivered; a second resolution okays a three-year participation agreement with the County Risk Sharing Authority, which handles county liability insurance.

Commissioners also received a workers compensation update from Kelly Lowry and Renee Monday.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments