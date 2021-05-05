• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Tuesday meeting, approving a resolution concerning a maintenance agreement with Cummins for a power system for generators.
They also discussed discussed landscaping and met in executive session to discuss security matters. Northwest Landscape Service, Napoleon, offered a price of $16,350 to re-landscape the area around the courthouse war memorial.
