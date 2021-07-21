* Henry County
Commissioners:
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Monday meeting.
They met with Sheriff Mike Bodenbender and Matt Bressler, county dog warden, for an update.
Commissioners were informed that a mower is being purchased for grounds maintenance at the dog shelter in McClure while the facility has had 41 dogs this year, and all were adopted or reunited with their owners.
Commissioners also met in executive session to discuss complaints lodged against a public employee. They took no action.
