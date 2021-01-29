• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met Thursday, holding an executive session via Zoom to hear a complaint against an employee. No action was taken.

Matt Spiess then providing an update on a revolving loan fund.

Commissioners also met with Tracy Busch and Nick Nye about the 2021 LEPC/EMA contract in the amount of $13,000. It was approved.

Ryan Cohrs was on hand to discuss the county website. The live homepage website has been moved up from May to the end of February.

In addition, a land reutilization meeting will be held Monday via Zoom. To join, the meeting go to https://henrycountyohio-gov.zoom.us/j/98674237040?pwd=cVU1a2JrbklyeFVHM3Y0RktJUWRrdz09. The meeting ID is 986 7423 7040, with a passcode of 180381.

