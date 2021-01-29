• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday, holding an executive session via Zoom to hear a complaint against an employee. No action was taken.
Matt Spiess then providing an update on a revolving loan fund.
Commissioners also met with Tracy Busch and Nick Nye about the 2021 LEPC/EMA contract in the amount of $13,000. It was approved.
Ryan Cohrs was on hand to discuss the county website. The live homepage website has been moved up from May to the end of February.
In addition, a land reutilization meeting will be held Monday via Zoom. To join, the meeting go to https://henrycountyohio-gov.zoom.us/j/98674237040?pwd=cVU1a2JrbklyeFVHM3Y0RktJUWRrdz09. The meeting ID is 986 7423 7040, with a passcode of 180381.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.