• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss details on a vehicle claim through CORSA insurance, and heard from Brad Booth about the CARES Act funds and rent adjustment.

Commissioners also approved the extension of premium pay, paid by the Ohio Department of Transportation, for transportation network employees. The 20% remains until the Ohio Department of Health has lifted COVID-19 and CARES Act money has been expended from ODOT.

Also approved was a CIC employee's 1.5% wage increase for 2021.

