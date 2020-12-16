• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss details on a vehicle claim through CORSA insurance, and heard from Brad Booth about the CARES Act funds and rent adjustment.
Commissioners also approved the extension of premium pay, paid by the Ohio Department of Transportation, for transportation network employees. The 20% remains until the Ohio Department of Health has lifted COVID-19 and CARES Act money has been expended from ODOT.
Also approved was a CIC employee's 1.5% wage increase for 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.