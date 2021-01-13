NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday with Jay Miller, Pete Prichard and Shannon Jones of Workforce Development. Discussion centered on a program offered for young adults for on-the-job training.
Commissioners also appointed Glenn Miller as representative for CCAO membership voting for the annual meeting. Robert Hastedt was named as an alternate.
Also approved was a 2020 Henry County highway mileage certification for the Henry County engineer for 405.282 miles.
Awarded were 2021 aggregate bids to Custar Stone Co., Hanson Aggregates Midwest and Stoneco-Portage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.