NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday with Jay Miller, Pete Prichard and Shannon Jones of Workforce Development. Discussion centered on a program offered for young adults for on-the-job training.

Commissioners also appointed Glenn Miller as representative for CCAO membership voting for the annual meeting. Robert Hastedt was named as an alternate.

Also approved was a 2020 Henry County highway mileage certification for the Henry County engineer for 405.282 miles.

Awarded were 2021 aggregate bids to Custar Stone Co., Hanson Aggregates Midwest and Stoneco-Portage.

