Henry County commissioners handled a limited agenda during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners discussed a potential transition work grant through the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, but officials opted not to use the $6,300 grant due to utilization requirements.
Commissioners also received a report from Treasurer Diana Wachtman noting that $13,181.49 in interest from county funds was deposited in the third quarter, and met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
