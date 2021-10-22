Henry County commissioners handled a limited agenda during their Thursday meeting.

Commissioners discussed a potential transition work grant through the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, but officials opted not to use the $6,300 grant due to utilization requirements.

Commissioners also received a report from Treasurer Diana Wachtman noting that $13,181.49 in interest from county funds was deposited in the third quarter, and met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.

