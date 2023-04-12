NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met with a representative of Ohio's newest U.S. senator during their Tuesday meeting.
Tim Schreider, representing Sen. J.D. Vance's office, visited with commissioners for about 30 minutes, introducing himself and discussing a number of different topics, including railroad safety.
Vance, a Republican, was sworn in for a six-year term on Jan. 2 following his election to the U.S. Senate in Washington in November. He joins Democrat Sherrod Brown as Ohio's two senators.
Schreider told commissioners that his office is based in Toledo and responsible for 17 Ohio counties.
"Sen. Vance and I look forward to opportunities to work together, support the residents of this county," he said, noting that the Toledo office is "part of the senator's commitment to northwest Ohio."
He informed commissioners that Vance's priorities include strengthening the American economy, improving the manufacturing base, opening up domestic energy production, equitable trade with China, addressing the U.S.-Mexico border situation and supporting the military.
One of the topics discussed Tuesday was federal efforts to regulate better the nation's railroads following the Feb. 3 derailment in eastern Ohio and hazardous chemical release there.
And Commissioner Bob Hastedt observed that CSX trains are "way too long and faster." He believes they have been "protected" by the federal government "too long."
Schreider said his office also has heard about issues with trains blocking crosses. He noted that many northwest Ohio communities were built along railroad tracks, but the "nature of rail freight has changed over the decades."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• opened bids with Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) on a storm sewer replacement project in Liberty Center. The only bid ($784,500) was received from Fenson Contracting, Fort Jennings, but this exceeded the engineer's estimate ($620,257) by more than 10% so it was rejected. MVPO is involved because the project will involve grant funding which the organization will administer.
• passed a resolution making 2023 budget adjustments.
• opened bids with Nick Nye, Henry County's deputy EMA director, on the purchase of a hazmat monitor for Toledo with Homeland Security funds. Henry County's EMA serves as administrator for Homeland Security Region 1 grants. The only bidder was All State Industries at $97,598.26 while the engineer's estimate was $82,500. The matter was tabled pending Nye's discussions with Ohio EMA about the bid which exceeded the engineer's estimate by more than 10%.
