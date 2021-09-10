NAPOLEON — Henry County's outgoing auditor met for a final time with county commissioners here during their Thursday meeting.
Auditor since Dec. 16, 2011, Kevin Garringer will become Napoleon's city finance director on Monday. He officially steps down as the elected county auditor on Sunday.
As such, he appeared Thursday before commissioners with the county's interim auditor, Liz Fruchey, presently the auditor's chief deputy.
She is a long-time auditor's office employee and is "very knowledgeable," according to Garringer.
He told commissioners Henry County is "financially sound," adding that "I'm leaving the best job I've ever had, but it's (city finance director position) just an opportunity I can't pass up. I'm hoping my next job will be the best job I've ever had."
Commissioners offered their compliments and best wishes to Garringer while Commissioner Jeff Mires said the auditor's office will be "in capable hands here with Liz."
Commissioner Glenn Miller said Garringer has been a "great resource," who is well informed on developments in Columbus.
"You have our support," said Miller, adding that he believes Garringer and his fellow Napoleon officials will "make a good team."
Garringer reviewed accomplishments during his time as auditor, noted his travels and mentioned other officials with whom he has met and worked with over the years.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Patrick Dille, new manager of the Ohio Department of Transportation's Henry County garage.
• attended the county soil and water conservation office's annual picnic.
