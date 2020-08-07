• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
The Henry County commissioners had a brief meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners learned during a ZOOM meeting Henry County OSU Extension agent Garth Ruff will be taking a new position with OSU Extension as beef cattle field specialist effective Sept. 1. Commissioners wished Ruff luck in his new position and learned that it will take approximately four months to fill his position in Henry County.
Commissioners will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday with bid opening for 2020 resurfacing Round 2 Issue 2 Project on the agenda.
