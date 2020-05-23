NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday to participate in a Zoom meeting and hear bids on a county project. Commissioners held a public hearing meeting with Liz Keel of Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the Chip program via Zoom.

Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm also noted the bid opening for electric line relocation, with four bids received. Bids were: U.S. Utility Contractor Co., Perrysburg, $736,600; Vaughn Industries, Carey, $513,914; AMPP Construction, Winchester, Ind., $620,000; and Quality Lines Inc., Findlay, $480,000. The original estimate was $510,000. The bids were tabled until May 28.

The commissioners also received a request from William Meyers to annex a parcel of land into the city of Napoleon.

