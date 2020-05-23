NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday to participate in a Zoom meeting and hear bids on a county project. Commissioners held a public hearing meeting with Liz Keel of Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the Chip program via Zoom.
Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm also noted the bid opening for electric line relocation, with four bids received. Bids were: U.S. Utility Contractor Co., Perrysburg, $736,600; Vaughn Industries, Carey, $513,914; AMPP Construction, Winchester, Ind., $620,000; and Quality Lines Inc., Findlay, $480,000. The original estimate was $510,000. The bids were tabled until May 28.
The commissioners also received a request from William Meyers to annex a parcel of land into the city of Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.