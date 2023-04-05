NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a proclamation during their Tuesday meeting recognizing a national month held to highlight the danger of child abuse.
Commissioners presented the proclamation on the occasion of National Child Abuse Prevention Month to Shannon Jones, director of the Henry County Job and Family Services Department, who also provided some child-related statistics (see below).
The proclamation states that:
"Whereas National Child Abuse Prevention Month will be recognized through the United States as well as in Ohio during the month of April 2023,
"and whereas all children in our community have the right to live and grow in a safe, secure environment and supportive environment, to enter school prepared to succeed, to choose healthy behaviors,
"and whereas in Henry County 538 calls were received during April 2022 through March 2023 alleging child abuse and neglect, which affected 214 child victims,
"and whereas our children are our most valuable resources and will shape the future of the county,
"and whereas effective child abuse prevention succeeds because of the partnerships created between child welfare professionals, education, health, community and faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement and families,
"and whereas communities must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families,
"and whereas to further promote child abuse prevention awareness, Henry County Job and Family Services requests countywide participation in 'Wear Blue to Work Day' on Wednesday April 12, 2023.
"Now, therefore be it resolved that in recognition of Child Abuse Prevent Month the board of Henry County commissioners proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and encourages everyone in the community to recognize this month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families."
Jones also reported on a number of statistics from her office, such as:
• 24 children are in protective custody. Jones said this fluctuates between the low 20s and to 30.
• supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) recipients in January totaled 1,316, down from 1,506 in January 2020. Benefits spent went from $158,568 to $353,524 to higher amounts provided to the county because of the COVID situation. The county will go back to $150,000 with that extra money, according to Jones.
• child support cases total 1,564.
• Medicaid recipients in February numbered 5,582. This is up from 4,097 recipients in February 2020, according to Jones.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• opened bids on asphalt emulsion with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm. Only one bid was received, and that matter was tabled.
• received an update from Amanda Espinoza, director of administrative operations and human resources for the Henry County Transportation Network. She said the agency is still searching to fill a new position — a part-time financial assistant. Espinoza also met in executive session with commissioners to discuss a public employee.
• approved a resolution appointing Alex Arnos as apiary for 2023.
• passed a resolution proclaiming April as National County Government Month.
• approved a resolution accepting a proposal from GEM Services to install HVAC units at several county properties, including the Oakwood Avenue office complex. The total cost is $149,190.
• passed a resolution authorizing a technical assistance agreement for a grant to be used on Napoleon's Meekison Street sewer improvement project.
• approved a resolution concerning recent changes to the county's retention and vacation policies.
• passed a resolution allowing participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation 2023 salt purchasing contracts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.