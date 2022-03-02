NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners signed off on a plan by the county's developmental disabilities (DD) board — better known as HOPE Services — to undertake an office expansion.
Interim Superintendent Amy Rohdy met with commissioners to explain her agency's plans to add 10 offices and two storage areas to its 135 E. Maumee St. while renovating a multi-purpose room; repairing a sidewalk; and updating restrooms, lighting, flooring and security.
All three commissioners acquiesced to the expansion with Commissioner Glenn Miller noting that Rohdy's proposal "looks like a good plan" while Commissioner Jeff Mires stating that "we support what you're doing."
The DD board plans to use its $952,000 capital account to fund the project as well as a transfer of approximately $100,000 from the agency's general revenue fund, according to Rohdy.
The DD board has been doing well financially in recent years, with commissioners declining to place the agency's property tax renewal levy on the November ballot due to hefty operating reserves that totaled $11 million last year.
According to Rohdy, the expansion would allow each DD employee to have a private office which would bolster privacy at a time when virtual options — those held electronically — have made that more difficult to achieve.
Commissioners plan to draw up a resolution putting the project out for bid, with passage expected on Thursday. However, the DD would handle the bid opening and construction contract.
On another DD-related matter, commissioners met with Tiffany Swihart — HOPE Services' advocacy and community support coordinator — to discuss "National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month" which is observed in March.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss an employee hiring, but took no action.
• passed a resolution authorizing contracts with Maximus for the clerk of courts, family court and prosecutor's office through 2025. The cost of each is $16,500.
• approved a resolution allowing a sub-grant agreement with Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.
• passed a resolution authorizing a one-year agreement with the Henry County Emergency Management Services (EMA) agency in 2022. EMA will provide services for the county's local emergency planning committee at a cost of $13,000.
