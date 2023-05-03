NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners held a public hearing on community development grant funds Tuesday, focusing on a big wastewater improvement project in Hamler.
Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) was on hand for a required second public hearing on proposed projects with state-provided community development block grant (CDBG) funds.
Panas reported on efforts to secure funds for the Village of Hamler's wastewater lagoon upgrade. MVPO will apply for a competitive $750,000 CDBG grant on the village's behalf for a project that is expected to cost about $3.6 million.
According to Panas, the village is under Ohio EPA (OEPA) findings and orders to improve the lagoons north of Hamler which occasionally violate the town's discharge permit. Officials plan to do this by more than doubling capacity, going from two lagoons (5.1 million gallons) to four lagoons (12.48 million gallons), according to Panas.
He noted that while the aforementioned grant, if awarded, would provide $750,000, Hamler already has secured $2.3 million though OEPA's water pollution control fund. Although the $2.3 million is a loan, OEPA is allowing principal forgiveness on this, effectively making it a grant, he noted.
Jones & Henry Engineers, a Toledo engineering firm, has been working with Hamler village officials to plan the lagoon expansion.
Commissioners also received an update from Morgan Parcher, 4-H youth development educator with Henry County's OSU Extension Office.
She reported that 814 Henry County kids are involved in 4-H this year, compared to 806 last year. This continues a membership increase from 2020 when the coronavirus situation apparently impacted participation.
In the pre-COVID period, membership stood at 858, according to Parcher, dropping to 745 in 2021 before rebounding some last year and inching up this year.
"So we are seeing that number slowly creep back up," she said.
The membership includes 157 "cloverbuds" — kids ages 5-8 — and 657 kids from ages 8 to 18.
Other highlights noted by Parcher:
• four persons were inducted last month into the Henry County Hall of Fame: Roger Richard of Malinta (posthumously) along with Tom Baughman of Napoleon, and Tim and Peg Brinkman of Holgate.
• 4-H Camp Palmer will be held in late June.
• 20 scholarships from the 4-H endowment were awarded, with 18 going to high school seniors and two to 4-H alumni.
• 27 high school seniors are graduating this year from Henry County's 4-H program.
Earlier Tuesday, commissioners discussed the possibility of constructing a shelter for hikers on the Miami & Erie Canal towpath near the Damascus Bridge, just south of Liberty Center.
Representatives of the Henry County Park District were on hand to make the request for a three-sided shelter measuring 16 feet by 16 on two sides and 16 by 12 feet on the other with a four-foot overhang.
They noted that the shelter would be located about halfway between Mary J. Thurston Park and Independence Dam State Park, both of which have camping facilities.
Commissioners will look into the matter further.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta to discuss political and legislative topics. Commissioner Bob Hastedt thanked Latta for his help in securing a federal congressional appropriation for Henry County Courthouse improvements and also discussed such things as how the county is spending American Rescue Plan Act funds and the federal deficit.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution allowing the Henry County Transportation Network to apply for 2024 state transportation grant funds.
• passed a resolution authorizing out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services employees.
