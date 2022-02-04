NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners held the first of two required hearings Thursday as they prepare to handle the county's annual community development block grant (CDBG) allocation from the state.
Dennis Miller and Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance, met with commissioners electronically during their regular Thursday meeting to review seven available CDBG programs.
Officials from the county's local political subdivisions can request projects they'd like to see accomplished with the money. The applications are due by early summer.
Commissioners will review the list of potential projects and decide which ones will be funded. But before that happens, a second required public hearing will be convened to discuss the program.
The seven categories of CDBG funding include:
• community development. This includes $170,000 for allocation and allocation planning as well as $500,000 for critical infrastructure and $750,000 for neighborhood revitalization.
• community housing impact and preservation program (CHIP). Some $1.15 million is available to make home repairs. This program is undertaken in conjunction with the City of Napoleon, Fulton County and the City of Wauseon.
• economic development. The program includes $500,000 loans, $500,000 infrastructure grants, $500,000 in revolving loan funds and residential public infrastructure grants ranging from $100,000-$750,000.
• homeless and supportive housing. Some $4 million is available statewide for the housing development assistance program in addition to the homeless assistance grant program ($100,000) and housing assistance grant program ($500,000).
• target of opportunity. The program provides up to $200,000 per project.
• target of opportunity downtown revitalization. The program provides up to $250,000 per project for improvements to three buildings.
• new horizons air housing assistance program. Some $50,000 is available.
In other business Thursday, commissioners approved two resolutions allowing separate year-long contracts between Henry County Job and Family Services, and Paula Grooms as coordinator of Henry County Family and Children First Council and personal care aide of the county's adult probation services unit.
The first contract is not the exceed $15,000; the second is not to exceed $28,500.
