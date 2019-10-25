NAPOLEON — Budget meetings with various department heads comprised Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The board met to discuss 2020 budgeting with maintenance supervisor Eric Weller; Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer; Mary Detmer, deputy director of the Henry County Board of Elections; information systems administrator Chris Badenhop; Henry County Treasurer Cal Spiess; and county engineer Tim Schumm.
Commissioners also met with veterans services officer Brent Bischoff to discuss Senate Bill 213, and appointed Stouffer to the law library board for a period of Jan. 1, 2020-Dec. 31, 2024.
The board also okayed a service contract between the Child Support Enforcement Agency and Laura Carson for legal services, not to exceed $14,000 for a term of Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2020, and approved November out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services.
The commissioners are scheduled to travel to Paulding County today for a wind farm tour at 11 a.m.
The board will meet again Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Budget talks are set to continue, and the commissioners are scheduled to award the bid for the Park Street improvement project in the city of Napoleon.
Five bids for the Park Street project were opened Monday. The engineer’s estimate for the work — the third phase of infrastructure improvements on Park Street — is $1,225,000.
