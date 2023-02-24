NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners held a second hearing on proposed landfill rate increases for tire disposal during their Thursday meeting, and approved bonuses for job and family services (JFS) employees.
The changes would increase the cost of tires to 10 cents per pound for licensed transporters, 12.5 cents per pound for Henry County residents and 15 cents per pound for all other tries.
Commissioners plan to consider a resolution next week approving the new rates following a third and final public hearing at 915 a.m. Tuesday. This would allow the rates to go into effect on March 1, according to the commissioners' office.
No public input was received during Thursday's hearing.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter has indicated his intention to propose a tire rate only increase for the county's Canal Road landfill that he manages. Defiance County commissioners would need to approve such a rate increase.
Although serving only as a transfer station for waste, Henry County's landfill on Road L near Malinta processes tires accepted from counties throughout northwest Ohio with a shredder. The shreds are given away at no charge.
"We have them on the ground," said Commissioner Glenn Miller. "... Whoever wants them, here they are."
While Defiance County's landfill accepts tires, it does not have a shredder.
On another front, Henry County commissioners passed a resolution Thursday approving a one-time bonus for the county's job and family services employees amounting to 5% of their wages as of Dec. 17 and $100 per year of service as of Dec. 31.
A $500 incentive payment will be offered to any children services employee hired between Jan. 1 and May 31 this year.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development, but took no action.
