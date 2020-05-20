NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners have agreed to assist Hamler in its application for a downtown revitalization grant.
During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners approved the expenditure of $2,500 in county revolving loan funds to aid the village, which will provide the remaining $2,500.
This will help employ an engineering firm required by the state to provide certain documentation in the application, according to Sandy Kessler of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO).
She explained that after July 1 MVPO will submit an application on Hamler's behalf to receive "target of opportunity" funds for downtown revitalization. Some $250,000 could be granted, according to Kessler, but she said during an interview Tuesday that the money is "very competitive."
Only $1 million is available statewide, she noted.
"We are hopeful," said Kessler. "We are optimistic. It's very competitive."
Unlike a previous downtown revitalization grant, no match from property owners is required, but it might help in the application process, she indicated.
The program would be fairly narrow, with funds for only three building owners available. This would allow facade, safety and code improvements, according to Kessler.
"There used to be a dollar-to-dollar match," she said. "Now, you're only going to use three building owners to complete their projects. It provides more funding to do more with three buildings, rather than sprinkling a little bit around. That way they can do more of a robust project."
Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker told The Crescent-News Tuesday that the village is creating a downtown revitalization district "so businesses can apply for assistance from downtown revitalization. ... Our first step is creating the district."
He added that "we have one business looking into the engineering work already. There's a couple more that have expressed interest."
According to Kessler, the state won't decide on the applications for awhile, with word probably being received in spring 2021. Money could become available before July 1, 2021, she added.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• discussed a proposal with Henry County Treasurer Lisa Spiess to implement a program providing for online payment of property tax bills. She will obtain requests for proposals for the appropriate software and equipment. Spiess is hoping the system could be functioning before second-half property taxes are due on July 8.
• received an update from Kelly Lowry of CompManagement, Inc.
• approved a resolution making a transfer appropriation to the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District.
