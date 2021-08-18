NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners attended "Senior Day" at the county fair here Tuesday morning, and participated in recognizing the county's top senior citizen.
They also handled a couple of administrative matters (see below) during their regular session.
During "Senior Day," — in which persons over 60 years were admitted to the fair at no charge — commissioners awarded a certificate to Jan Franz of Napoleon as "Senior of the Year." Franz had been announced in May as the winner chosen by the Henry County Senior Center.
Franz also was honored by Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel who issued a proclamation honoring Franz as "Senior of the Year." Too, she was presented with a symbolic "key to the city."
"Jan is just a remarkable lady," Henry County Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman told The Crescent-News Tuesday, noting that Franz is a retired Wauseon school teacher.
According to Bostelman, the senior center also recognized 43 couples with wedding anniversaries of more than 50 years. The longest-running marriage was Bob and Donna Small at 75 years, Bostelman explained.
Couples received carnations and lunch tickets.
In other matters Tuesday, commissioners approved two resolutions.
One accepts the material terms of the "OneOhio" subdivision settlement related to the national opioid settlement agreement. Other local political subdivisions have been approving similar measures in anticipation of a settlement.
The second resolution allows a $6,141 change order to the Deshler Reservoir Park's parking lot improvement project.
Commissioners worked on the project with Maumee Valley Planning Organization — based in Defiance — due to the involvement of state grant funds.
The parking lot improvement came in cheaper than expected, allowing the village to expand the project slightly with additional asphalt, according to Don Parsons, Deshler's community development director.
