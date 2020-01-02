NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday and heard an update on the senior center.
According to figures provided by Penni Bostelman, director of the Henry County Senior Center, the center served 1,112 congregate meals last month, and 4,040 Meals on Wheels/Passport meals.
Revenue last month came to $25,310.39, and expenses totaled $90,697.23. Year-to-date revenue is at $1.18 million, with year-to-date expenses at $878,216.90.
Following lunch at the senior center, the board swore in Melissa Peper-Firestone as magistrate at the courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.