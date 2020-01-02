NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday and heard an update on the senior center.

According to figures provided by Penni Bostelman, director of the Henry County Senior Center, the center served 1,112 congregate meals last month, and 4,040 Meals on Wheels/Passport meals.

Revenue last month came to $25,310.39, and expenses totaled $90,697.23. Year-to-date revenue is at $1.18 million, with year-to-date expenses at $878,216.90.

Following lunch at the senior center, the board swore in Melissa Peper-Firestone as magistrate at the courthouse.

