NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday with landfill manager Mike Imbrock via phone conference for an update on the landfill. He reported that in November, the facility accepted 156.7 tons of solid waste, 94.61 tons of tires and 3.02 tons of brick, concrete and asphalt.
The facility will close at noon Dec. 24 and remain closed through the holiday, reopening Dec. 28. It will be closed on New Year's Day as well.
For information on materials accepted, call 419-256-7343.
They also heard from Ryan Cohrs, who is working with a company on the county's new website. He is hoping it will be completed by late winter.
Commissioners then approved 2021 holidays for county employees and the need to dispose of unneeded or obsolete items.
