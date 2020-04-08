NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Tuesday via phone conference to handle agenda items and hear updates.
Commissioners met with landfill manager Mike Imbrock for their monthly review. During March, the transfer facility accepted 158.71 tons of solid waste, 89.99 tons of tires and 7.38 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.
The Litter Roundup is underway and there are still many roadways available to adopt. This year’s Roundup has been extended through May. Residents and small groups are encouraged to contact the solid waste office to volunteer.
Due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, the ninth annual Battle of the Schools Electronic Roundup, co-sponsored with Zach’s Recycling, has been cancelled. The event will return in April 2021.
The Henry County landfill is open to the public and maintaining regular hours through the governor’s order. The landfill will close at noon Friday in observance of Good Friday.
The landfill accepts a large range of materials for disposal, including household waste, construction debris and scrap tires. Office hours are from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Call the office at 419-256-7343 for more information or go to henrycountyohio.com/landfill.htm.
In other business, the commissioners:
• approved budget adjustments.
• approved applying for the water pollution control loan funding for 2021 agreement for home sewage treatment systems.
• okayed a service contract amendment between Job and Family Services and Inner Peace Homes amendment through June 1.
• approved a service contract amendment between Job and Family Services and Ohio Teaching Family Association amendment through June 1.
• approved a service contract amendment between Job and Adriel School Inc. through June 1.
• proclaimed April as Ohio Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
