NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Tuesday, hearing updates on the landfill and taking action on a variety of matters.
Commissioners heard an update from Mike Imbrock about the landfill. During February, the landfill’s transfer facility accepted 103.49 tons of solid waste and 67.61 tons of tires.
Registration for Henry County’s 23nd annual Litter Roundup is underway. Litter collection is scheduled for April and the county has more than 800 miles of roadways that need to be cleaned of litter. The roundup is coordinated by the Henry County Solid Waste Management District. Call 419-256-7343 or email solidwaste@henrycountyohio.com to register.
Planning is also underway for the ninth annual Battle of the Schools electronics recycling event, set for April 25.
In other business, the board approved out-of-county travel for Job and Family Services employees, and a memo of under understanding with the senior center advisory board.
Also approved were the Robert Hastedt as representative and Jeff Mires as alternate for voting at CORSA, a law library board appointment for Mires through Dec. 31 and a change order for Mel Lanzer Co. at a cost of $600 for a renovation.
Commissioners also heard a property update from Jerry Tonjes, concerning an open house for a home previously owned by the Land Reutilization. Tonjes has remodeled the home, which is now on the market. The open house is set for 2-6 p.m. Friday.
Commissioners then met in executive session to discuss security matters.
The board of commissioners were scheduled to attend a CCAO webinar this morning and on Thursday, meet with county judges, as well as award a bid for the Malinta south side storm sewer project.
