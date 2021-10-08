NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a range of topics during their Thursday meeting.

Commissioners:

• passed a resolution adopting the LEPC hazmat plan.

• received a request from Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to adjust his budget to cover his department’s insurance line item as it is running short.

• approved resolutions authorizing memorandums of understanding for the deposit of county funds with Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Hamler State Bank and Henry County Bank.

• met with Kelly Lowry of Sedgwick for an update on workers compensation.

• discussed benefits provided to Henry County employees with Chip Piercefield of Northwest Group Services products.

