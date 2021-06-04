NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled several matters concerning the county's transportation network during their Thursday meeting here.
Commissioners met with Brad Booth, executive director of the Henry County Transportation Network, to discuss monthly rent for the agency located in the county office complex on Napoleon's Oakwood Avenue.
He would like a portion of the amount to be earmarked for vehicle replacement for grant matches on vehicles.
Keeping with transportation network matters, commissioners approved an agreement with Trip Master for CTS software for the agency. The cost is $46,450 plus a monthly sum of $1,600 for support services.
And commissioners passed a resolution approving extension of a service contract between Henry County Job and Family Services and the network not to exceed $90,000 from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution extending a service contract between Henry County Job and Family Services and Dennis McKay for monitoring services. The cost is not to exceed $3,500 from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• held two executive sessions on security matters and personnel compensation, but took no action.
