NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a number of tasks concerning annual reorganizational matters during their first meeting of the year Tuesday.
NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a number of tasks concerning annual reorganizational matters during their first meeting of the year Tuesday.
Among them was a resolution making appointments among the three commissioners (Robert Hastedt, Glenn Miller and Jeff Mires) to a number of regional and local boards and committees.
The assignments are:
Hastedt: county board of (tax) revision, Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) board, CCNO financial overview committee, Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission, County Risk Sharing Authority, District 5 integrating committee, E911 board, local corrections planning committee, railroad safety task force, regional community corrections planning board, solid waste policy committee, audit committee, health department board, land reutilization board (county land bank).
Miller: data board, Area Office on Aging, CCAO group retro (workers compensation), Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, County Risk Sharing Authority (alternate), local emergency planning committee, Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Maumee Valley Planning Organization, One Ohio Regional 16 representative, land reutilization board (county land bank).
Mires: Family and Children First Council, Henry County Transportation Network, law library resource board, litter advisory board, Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center board, healthcare cost committee, food and shelter emergency program through United Way, Henry County Senior Center.
Commissioners also passed five other resolutions during Tuesday's meeting. These authorize:
• $2,000 contributions to the health savings accounts of county employees.
• 2023 out-of-county travel requests for Henry County Job and Family Service employees.
• the reappointment of Kristi Schultheis as the commissioners' clerk for 2023.
• the reorganization of the commissioners' three-member board in 2023. Hastedt will serve as president while Mires will be vice president.
• adjustments to the 2023 county budget.
• a threshold of $50,000 for "micro purchases" — those not requiring commissioners' approval — in 2023.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.